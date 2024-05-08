The Hyderabad-based dialysis chain platform will utilise the fresh capital to expand its presence in new geographies and for bolt-on acquisitions.

A dialysis chain platform Nephroplus has announced the raising of INR 850 crore (approximately USD 102 million) from healthcare-focused private equity firm Quadria Capital, which has acquired a significant minority stake in the company. The transaction included both primary and secondary components, with the private equity firm purchasing shares from existing stakeholders.

According to the official release, NephroPlus will use the capital towards growth opportunities and to expand its market leadership, including additional acquisitions in the future.

NephroPlus has raised around USD 208 million to date across multiple rounds. In December 2021, IIFL AMC led a USD 24 million Series E fundraising round for the company.

Vikram Vuppala, Founder and CEO of NephroPlus, said, "Our business has evolved tremendously over the past few years, and today we are proud to be one of the fastest growing and most trusted providers of high-quality dialysis to around 30,000 patients."

"We look forward to expanding in India, our core market, while exploring further opportunities to bring our expertise and clinical excellence to more patients in other global markets," he added.

Founded in 2010 by Vikram Vuppala along with Kamal D Shah and Pullaiah Vuppala, NephroPlus claims that it has emerged as a formidable player in the dialysis sector, operating 450 dialysis centers across 250 towns and cities in India, the Philippines, and Uzbekistan.

In September 2023, the business announced a collaborative partnership with Saudi Arabia-based Tibbiyah to bolster its position for the entity's dialysis service. NephroPlus had previously acquired the Royal Care Dialysis Center in the Philippines and the DaVita dialysis clinic chain based in Bengaluru.

Sunil Thakur, Partner and Head of South Asia at Quadria Capital, said, "Quadria's investment in NephroPlus underscores our ambition to invest in regional champions of Asian healthcare, who are providing high-quality, affordable healthcare to large, underserved populations. NephroPlus has demonstrated its ability to significantly improve health outcomes for its patients while maintaining industry-leading growth and profitability."

As part of the agreement, Avendus Capital served as an advisor to NephroPlus and its shareholders.