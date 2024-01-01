Quick commerce

Flipkart Extends Its Quick Commerce Arm in Bengaluru

Flipkart has recently launched a quick commerce vertical called 'Minutes', exclusive to Bengaluru

By Entrepreneur Staff
Blinkit Sales Hit As Delivery Executives Protest Against Pay Cut: Report

The development is estimated to have a bearing on Zomato's consolidated revenues for the first quarter of the current financial year

TESSOL Raises INR 7.5 Crore From Mela Ventures

The fund raised will be utilized for geographical expansion, capacity building, team building and application development

Zomato Board Likely To Sign Blinkit Acquisition Deal on June 17

Under the acquisition proposal, Blinkit's shareholders expected to get a little less than 10 per cent stake in Zomato