Quick commerce
Flipkart Extends Its Quick Commerce Arm in Bengaluru
Flipkart has recently launched a quick commerce vertical called 'Minutes', exclusive to Bengaluru
Blinkit Sales Hit As Delivery Executives Protest Against Pay Cut: Report
The development is estimated to have a bearing on Zomato's consolidated revenues for the first quarter of the current financial year
TESSOL Raises INR 7.5 Crore From Mela Ventures
The fund raised will be utilized for geographical expansion, capacity building, team building and application development
Zomato Board Likely To Sign Blinkit Acquisition Deal on June 17
Under the acquisition proposal, Blinkit's shareholders expected to get a little less than 10 per cent stake in Zomato