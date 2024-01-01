RBI
Repo Rate Kept Unchanged for 5th Time by RBI this Fiscal Year
The previous change in the key rate took place in February 2023 when RBI hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 per cent from 6.25 per cent
RBI Keeps the Repo Rate Unchanged for the 4th Time this Fiscal Year
The MPC kept the Repo Rate unchanged for a total of four MPC meetings this year so far. The previous change in the key rate took place in February 2023 when RBI hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 per cent.
RBI Raises Transaction Limit For Small Value Payments In Offline Mode
According to RBI, an offline payment means a transaction that does not require internet or telecom connectivity
IIMA's CIIE.CO Partners With RBI's Innovation Hub To Support Women MSMEs
Swanari Techsprint by RBIH is an annual programme that offers a platform to conceptualise, develop and support innovations in technology that enhance access, usage and quality of financial services for women in India
RBI Rejects Cred's Bid To Raise Stake In NBFC NewTap: Report
Shah and Cred have collectively invested about INR 79 crore in equity capital in Newtap, as per the report
RBI Launches Public Tech Credit Platform For 'Frictionless Credit'
During the initial pilot phase, the platform will emphasize various financial products including Kisan Credit Card loans up to INR 1.6 lakh per borrower
Digital Payments Grew Significantly In FY23: RBI Index
The RBI-DPI figures for March 2022 showcased a robust 349.30, which further climbed from 270.59 in March 2021 and 304.06 in September 2021
RBI Approves FLDG Guidelines For Digital Lenders
As per the guidelines, the RBI has decided to permit arrangements between regulated entities and lending service providers or between two regulated entities involving default loss guarantee
RBI Continues To Keep Repo Rate Unchanged At 6.50 Per Cent
The previous change in the key rate took place in February 2023 when RBI hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 per cent.
RBI Asks Indian Banks To Prepare For the Future With AI and Blockchain
The Deputy Governor further adds that the future of banking will be shaped by the advancement in technology, leading to greater automation in business and processes, understanding the changing customer expectations, and being at par with the evolving regulatory scenarios.
RBI Annual Report FY23 Highlights GDP Growth, Currency In Circulation And RBI's Annual Income
The report provides information on the RBI's functioning through the fiscal year as well as the state of the economy
Withdrawal Of INR 2000 Notes Is a Non-Event In India, Says SBI
The report also said that the digital payments in India has been witnessing new milestones, in both value and volume terms
6 Aftereffects of the INR 2000 Note Withdrawal by RBI
Following the RBI's decision to stop issuing INR 2000 notes, several businesses noticed that payments were now made in the withdrawn currency.
Working With MeitY And RBI; FM On Ponzi Apps
Cautioning investors against ponzi apps, Sitharaman said investors should do their due diligence and should not be lured by claims of lucrative returns made by them
RBI Approves Appointment Of Kaizad Bharucha And Bhavesh Zaveri
A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank will be convened in due course inter alia to give effect to the appointments