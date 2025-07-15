With this licence, EximPe intends to create a compliant and seamless infrastructure for international pay-ins and pay-outs across sectors like digital services, e-commerce, and B2B goods trade.

EximPe, a B2B cross-border payment startup, has received the Reserve Bank of India's in-principle authorisation for a Payment Aggregator Cross-Border (PA-CB) licence for export and import transactions. This approval marks a major step in the company's effort to simplify and scale cross-border payments across Asian emerging markets.

With this licence, EximPe intends to create a compliant and seamless infrastructure for international pay-ins and pay-outs across sectors like digital services, e-commerce, and B2B goods trade. The startup aims to grow its operations across the India-Asia corridor tenfold by the end of the financial year 2026.

"This is a significant milestone in our journey," said Arjun Zacharia, CEO and Founder of EximPe. "This validation of our hard work reaffirms our commitment to building a robust cross-border payment infrastructure. EximPe is now uniquely positioned to help businesses expand across the highest growth corridor between India and Asia while easing regulatory and financial complexities."

The new licence allows EximPe to transition from being just a technology enabler to becoming a fully regulated cross-border infrastructure provider. This upgrade is expected to reduce transaction friction and increase the global competitiveness of Indian SMEs and service providers.

The company claims to have already processed over USD 450 million in transactions and supports more than 5,000 SMEs, manufacturers, and service providers. With this development, EximPe is set to strengthen its role in the cross-border trade ecosystem and deliver greater value to businesses looking to operate internationally.