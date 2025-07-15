EximPe Secures RBI Approval to Expand Cross-Border Payment Services With this licence, EximPe intends to create a compliant and seamless infrastructure for international pay-ins and pay-outs across sectors like digital services, e-commerce, and B2B goods trade.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Arjun Zacharia, CEO and Founder of EximPe

EximPe, a B2B cross-border payment startup, has received the Reserve Bank of India's in-principle authorisation for a Payment Aggregator Cross-Border (PA-CB) licence for export and import transactions. This approval marks a major step in the company's effort to simplify and scale cross-border payments across Asian emerging markets.

With this licence, EximPe intends to create a compliant and seamless infrastructure for international pay-ins and pay-outs across sectors like digital services, e-commerce, and B2B goods trade. The startup aims to grow its operations across the India-Asia corridor tenfold by the end of the financial year 2026.

"This is a significant milestone in our journey," said Arjun Zacharia, CEO and Founder of EximPe. "This validation of our hard work reaffirms our commitment to building a robust cross-border payment infrastructure. EximPe is now uniquely positioned to help businesses expand across the highest growth corridor between India and Asia while easing regulatory and financial complexities."

The new licence allows EximPe to transition from being just a technology enabler to becoming a fully regulated cross-border infrastructure provider. This upgrade is expected to reduce transaction friction and increase the global competitiveness of Indian SMEs and service providers.

The company claims to have already processed over USD 450 million in transactions and supports more than 5,000 SMEs, manufacturers, and service providers. With this development, EximPe is set to strengthen its role in the cross-border trade ecosystem and deliver greater value to businesses looking to operate internationally.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Skilling, Jobs, and Shift Toward Entrepreneurship: World Youth Skills Day 2025

India doesn't lack talent. It lacks an ecosystem that believes in the power of its young builders. World Youth Skills Day 2025 is a reminder: the future isn't just about finding jobs; it's about creating them.

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
Living

13 Behaviors People Find Condescending

From calling people 'chief' to saying you 'actually' like someone's idea, here are some patronizing behaviors to avoid.

By Frances Dodds
News and Trends

CosMoss, The Wedding Company, and Aquila Clouds Raise Early-Stage Funding

The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Nvidia CEO Says '100% of Everybody's Jobs Will Be Changed' Due to AI

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says AI will transform how people get work done.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

WeWork Gets SEBI Nod, NSE Bags Top Rankings & PhonePe Hires Key Figure Ahead of IPO

WeWork India gets SEBI's nod for IPO with a major Offer for Sale lined up by its promoters.Meanwhile, NSE ranks fourth globally in IPO fundraising, and PhonePe strengthens its leadership ahead of its public debut.

By Entrepreneur Staff