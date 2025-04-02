BlackSoil-Caspian Debt Merger Gets RBI Nod The merger is set to enhance BlackSoil's capabilities in supporting startups, MSMEs, and impact-driven businesses by expanding financial solutions for underserved enterprises requiring smaller credit sizes.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Ankur Bansal (BlackSoil) & S Viswanatha Prasad (Caspian Debt)

BlackSoil Capital, a key player in alternative credit, and Caspian Debt, a leading impact investment lender, have secured approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for their merger. With only the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) clearance pending, the deal is nearing completion.

The merger is set to enhance BlackSoil's capabilities in supporting startups, MSMEs, and impact-driven businesses by expanding financial solutions for underserved enterprises requiring smaller credit sizes.

"With RBI's approval, we are closer to building a comprehensive alternative credit ecosystem in India," said Ankur Bansal, Managing Director, BlackSoil. "By integrating Caspian Debt's impact investment expertise with our financing solutions, we aim to drive financial inclusion and reach businesses often overlooked by traditional lenders."

S Viswanatha Prasad, Founder and Chairman of Caspian Debt, added, "This merger strengthens our ability to provide capital where it is needed most. BlackSoil's platform will accelerate our mission of enabling sustainable growth for impact-driven enterprises across India."

With a combined asset under management (AUM) exceeding INR 2,000 crore and total disbursements surpassing INR 10,000 crore across 450+ businesses, the merged entity will boost BlackSoil's focus on MSME lending and low-ticket financing. It will also expand its geographical footprint across Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

Founded in 2016, BlackSoil provides flexible credit solutions to growth-stage companies and MSMEs. Its portfolio includes MobiKwik, Upstox, Bluestone, OYO, Zetwerk, and Spinny. Since inception, it has disbursed over INR 7,800 crore to more than 270 companies.

Caspian Debt, founded in 2013, claims to have deployed INR 4,000 crore across 250+ institutions, focusing on climate tech and social enterprises.

The transaction is being advised by Haitong Securities India Pvt Ltd for BlackSoil and BOB Capital Markets Ltd for Caspian Debt.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Plans

How I Turned a Failing Business Into a $1 Million Powerhouse in Just 6 Months

Here's how I addressed five major revenue drains and transformed a struggling business into a million-dollar success in just six months.

By Sarah Choudhary
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Cooperative Taxi Service: A New Chapter for India's Ride-Hailing Market?

If executed well, Sahkar Taxi could mark a pivotal shift not just in the cab market, but in how we reimagine fair, inclusive, and cooperative-led economic models in India

By Shivani Tiwari
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Better Nutrition and Fur Jaden Raise Fresh Funding to Fuel Growth

Leading brands secure fresh funding to accelerate growth, expand products, enhance retail, and drive innovation.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Stance Health, Argos Watches, and YatriKart Secure Fresh Funding to Fuel Growth

The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds, securing fresh capital to drive expansion and innovation.

By Entrepreneur Staff