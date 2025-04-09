BharatPe's Resilient Payments Secures RBI's Final Nod to Operate as Online Payment Aggregator Resilient Payments will carry its online business under brand name 'BharatPe X'.

[L-R] Nalin Negi (CEO of BharatPe) & Sandeep Indurkar (CEO of Resilient Payments)

BharatPe, a leading financial services and UPI payments platform, announced a major regulatory milestone today as its group company, Resilient Payments Private Limited, received final authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an Online Payment Aggregator.

This green light from RBI is a significant endorsement of the company's robust operational frameworks, governance structures, and continued alignment with India's evolving digital payments regulations. Over the past year, BharatPe has invested heavily in professionalising its operations—strengthening leadership, implementing risk management systems, and reinforcing compliance protocols.

Nalin Negi, CEO of BharatPe, said, "This authorisation is more than just a milestone—it's a testament to the trust we've built with regulators and the merchant community. Our focus will remain on driving responsible innovation in digital payments, particularly in underpenetrated Tier II and Tier III markets."

Sandeep Indurkar, CEO of Resilient Payments said, "Resilient Payments will carry its online business under brand name 'BharatPe X'. This sets the stage for us to accelerate our plans to build a scalable, merchant-first payments platform. We're looking to broaden our footprint across high-potential markets, enhance our product suite, and bring more innovation to how businesses accept and manage digital payments. The focus now is on execution—building with intent, speed, and reliability."

With a strong foundation in offline payments and a merchant network spanning over 1.3 crore across 450+ cities, BharatPe is well-positioned to bridge the gap between online and offline commerce. The group processes more than 450 million UPI transactions monthly and handles a Transaction Processed Value of over INR 1.7 lakh crore annually.

Beyond payments, BharatPe has built a full-stack fintech platform integrating credit, investments, and point-of-sale solutions. It has facilitated loans exceeding INR 18,000 crore through its lending arm and recently expanded into secured lending products, including loans against property and mutual funds.

Backed by marquee investors like Peak XV Partners, Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global, and Dragoneer Investment Group, BharatPe has raised over USD 583 million to date. The latest RBI authorisation marks a pivotal step in its journey to scale digital payments infrastructure and further financial inclusion across India.
