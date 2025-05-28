Through localised services such as PayPal Checkout, Invoicing, and No-Code Checkout tools, PayPal aims to simplify global selling for India's small businesses and freelancers.

PayPal Payments Private Limited ("PayPal"), the Indian subsidiary of PayPal Holdings Inc., has received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a Payment Aggregator – Cross Border – Exports (PA-CB-E). This development marks a significant milestone in PayPal's operations in India, enhancing its ability to facilitate secure cross-border payments across nearly 200 markets.

The approval comes at a time when India's exports surged to USD 73.8 billion in April 2025, reflecting the nation's growing stature in global trade.

"The in-principle PA-CB-E approval by RBI is a significant milestone for PayPal. It reflects the strength of India's regulatory vision and the progress toward seamless, secure cross-border transactions. As India grows into a global export hub, PayPal remains committed to empowering Indian businesses with trusted digital payment solutions," said Nath Parameshwaran, Senior Director, Government Relations, PayPal India.

Through localised services such as PayPal Checkout, Invoicing, and No-Code Checkout tools, PayPal aims to simplify global selling for India's small businesses and freelancers. The move strengthens the company's long-standing presence in India and its role in supporting digital commerce.

"PayPal has a track record of innovating at every major inflection point in commerce over the last 25 years," said Abid Murshed, Head of Sales, PayPal India. "We stand by our customers as they expand into new trade corridors and meet evolving global customer expectations."

This approval enables PayPal to continue offering regulated, secure, and transparent payment services, unlocking new opportunities for Indian exporters to access global markets with confidence.