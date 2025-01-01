SanchiConnect
SanchiConnect Partners with KickSky to Boost Indian SpaceTech Startups
KickSky is a joint effort by Riceberg Ventures, E2MC Ventures, and Aniara Consulting. With SanchiConnect joining in, the program will offer startups better guidance, access to global investors, and help them move from idea to launch.
Capital-A and SanchiConnect Launch MaXcel Accelerator to Power Manufacturing Startups
MaXcel will support early-stage industrial tech startups with MVPs or early traction, offering INR 3–4 crore fast-track funding and term sheets within 30 days of selection.
SanchiConnect and YourNest VC Power Eight Startups with INR 48 Cr Through Velocity Program
The Velocity Accelerator cohort features innovative startups like Induz, LeanWorx, Think Metal, Presage Insights, Superfone, and CargoFL, driving advancements in AI, manufacturing, logistics, and enterprise solutions with transformative technologies.
Data Security Startup Induz Raises USD 780K Funding Led by YourNest
Induz will use the funding to obtain industry certifications, develop proprietary hardware, hire specialised engineers, and launch Confidential IAM and integrated data delivery solutions, enhancing its secure infrastructure offerings.