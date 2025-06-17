KickSky is a joint effort by Riceberg Ventures, E2MC Ventures, and Aniara Consulting. With SanchiConnect joining in, the program will offer startups better guidance, access to global investors, and help them move from idea to launch.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Deeptech startup network SanchiConnect has teamed up with KickSky Space Lab, a program that supports early-stage spacetech startups. This new partnership, led by Riceberg Ventures, aims to help Indian Spacetech startups grow and reach global markets.

KickSky is a joint effort by Riceberg Ventures, E2MC Ventures, and Aniara Consulting. With SanchiConnect joining in, the program will offer startups better guidance, access to global investors, and help them move from idea to launch.

Dr Sunil Shekhawat, CEO of SanchiConnect, said, "We are excited to join hands with Riceberg Ventures to accelerate the growth of India's SpaceTech ecosystem. Our combined strengths will empower startups to move beyond proof-of-concept, access global markets, and attract the right capital partners."

Riceberg Ventures has offices in Bengaluru, Zurich, London, and San Francisco and focuses on investing in advanced technologies. Their accelerator program, KickSky, supports promising founders in the spacetech field.

"KickSky was envisioned as a launchpad for the boldest minds in spacetech," said Ankit Anand, Founding Partner, Riceberg Ventures. "With SanchiConnect's unmatched network and accelerator expertise, we are poised to take KickSky to new heights, offering startups not just capital, but the strategic guidance and global connections needed to solve some of humanity's most ambitious challenges."

Govindrajan, Director at KickSky Space Lab, added, "Our goal is to make space opportunities more accessible to Indian founders. This partnership with SanchiConnect will give startups the tools, mentorship, and networks they need to test and grow their ideas."

This collaboration comes at an important time for India's spacetech sector, which is getting strong support from government bodies like IN-SPACe. The SanchiConnect–KickSky partnership plans to support this momentum by offering startups more funding options, expert advice, and international exposure.

The team also plans to build a global Spacetech community to connect startups with investors, experts, and suppliers from around the world.