SanchiConnect, a DeepTech enablement network, in partnership with YourNest Venture Capital, has announced an INR 48 crore investment in eight transformative startups through its Velocity Accelerator Program.

The seven-month-long program claims to have attracted 1,280 applications nationwide, spanning 23 states and six Union Territories. After a rigorous multi-stage evaluation, eight standout startups were selected for their innovative potential in manufacturing, logistics, agriculture, healthcare, enterprise solutions, and artificial intelligence.

The selected cohort includes game-changers like Induz, which uses AI to unify enterprise data, and LeanWorx, a pioneer in cloud-based productivity monitoring for manufacturing. Think Metal's cost-effective 3D metal printer offers production 10 times faster at half the cost. Presage Insights leverages predictive analytics to drive smarter decision-making, while Superfone introduces India's first app-based business phone number platform tailored for SMBs. CargoFL employs AI-powered logistics solutions to enhance supply chain efficiency, with two other cutting-edge startups rounding out this transformative group.

Sunil K Shekhawat, Founder and CEO of SanchiConnect, said, "The Velocity Accelerator Program reflects SanchiConnect's unwavering commitment to fostering a robust DeepTech ecosystem in India. Our role extends beyond funding; we leverage our business expertise and program management capabilities to provide VCs and investors with the tools, insights, and support needed to identify and nurture potential early jewels."

The Velocity Accelerator Program offers more than just funding. It equips startups with expert mentorship, go-to-market strategies, and access to industry leaders. A highlight of the program is the immersive four-day bootcamp at IIT Kanpur's Noida Campus, featuring branding workshops, leadership training, cultural activities, and fireside chats. This holistic approach prepares startups to scale effectively and seize global opportunities.

Sunil Goyal, Managing Director of YourNest Venture Capital, stated, "Programs like Velocity are instrumental in unlocking India's DeepTech potential. The diversity of this cohort, backed by SanchiConnect's technological support, exemplifies how collaboration can drive scalable, real-world solutions."

This landmark investment reinforces India's position as a global hub for DeepTech innovation, bridging startups with resources to drive economic growth and technological advancement.

Founded in 2022, SanchiConnect supports startups with investor outreach, mentorship, and corporate networking, boasting a deep-tech platform of over 3,000 startups, investors, mentors, and corporates.

YourNest Venture Capital, launched in 2011, specialises in early-stage investments in deep-tech and enterprise startups, focusing on disruptive technologies like AI, IoT, Robotics, AR/VR, and cloud-based solutions.
