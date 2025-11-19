ThinKuvate and SanchiConnect Launch Pulse to Back AI Led FinTech Startups Pulse will select 4–6 AI-focused fintech startups, offering each INR 2–3 crore in funding.

vecteezy

ThinKuvate and SanchiConnect have announced the launch of Pulse, a joint accelerator programme aimed at supporting early stage startups that use AI to solve problems in the financial sector.

The Singapore based early stage venture capital firm and the deeptech ecosystem platform will work together to identify 4-6 early-stage startups leveraging AI in solving financial world problems.

Pulse is structured as a 24 week programme and will provide each selected startup with INR 2-3 crore in funding.

In addition to capital support, founders will receive quick access to term sheets and guidance from SanchiConnect's network of mentors, enterprises, and investors. Participants will also gain exposure through pilot opportunities with banks, non banking financial companies and fintech firms, along with regulatory clinics and a chance to showcase their work at the 2026 Global Demo Day.

Dr Sunil K Shekhawat, founder of SanchiConnect, said, "AI is changing the rules of FinTech, and India is at the heart of this change. Indian startups have a unique chance to create solutions that not only help Bharat but also change the way the world works in finance. This is because of their talent, size, and willingness to try new things."

"We at SanchiConnect think that this is India's time to take the lead in the next wave of AI-driven financial innovation. With our partnership with ThinKuvate, we intend to streamline our efforts on 4 to 6 early-stage startups that have a lot of potential and try to make them big," he added.

Applications for Pulse open on 18 November 2025 and will remain open for one month.
