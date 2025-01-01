Sanjiv Mehta
L Catterton's India Fund Marks First Close at USD 200 Mn
The fund plans to invest in 7 to 9 companies, with average deal sizes ranging from USD 25 million to USD 150 million.
L Catterton Names Vikram Kumaraswamy as Partner and Co-Head of India
He will lead the firm's efforts in the country alongside Sanjiv Mehta, Executive Chairman of L Catterton India, and Anjana Sasidharan, also a Partner and Co-Head.
IFC Proposes USD 30 Mn Investment in L Catterton's USD 600 Mn India-Focused Fund
The private equity fund is targeting USD 600 million in total commitments to support mid-market companies in India's consumer sector.
L Catterton Asia and Former HUL CEO Sanjiv Mehta Form a Consumer-Focused India Joint Venture
L Catterton is strengthening its ties to India by forming a new India consumer-focused joint venture with Sanjiv Mehta.