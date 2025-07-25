He will lead the firm's efforts in the country alongside Sanjiv Mehta, Executive Chairman of L Catterton India, and Anjana Sasidharan, also a Partner and Co-Head.

L Catterton, a global investment firm focused on consumer businesses, has appointed Vikram Kumaraswamy as Partner and Co-Head of its India operations. He will lead the firm's efforts in the country alongside Sanjiv Mehta, Executive Chairman of L Catterton India, and Anjana Sasidharan, also a Partner and Co-Head.

Kumaraswamy brings nearly three decades of experience, primarily at Unilever PLC Group. He most recently held the role of Global Head of Corporate Development and Treasury in London, where he led capital allocation and portfolio strategy. During his tenure, he oversaw transactions worth approximately USD 15 billion, evaluating a wide range of business models across geographies and sectors.

Sanjiv Mehta welcomed the appointment, stating, "Vikram is a widely respected investor and operator with deep roots in India and vast experience across the world. Michael Chu and I have known him for many years and have consistently been impressed by his business acumen and high calibre steering of strategic initiatives."

Commenting on his new role, Kumaraswamy said, "I am thrilled to be joining L Catterton as I have long admired the firm's culture, industry expertise, and value creation capabilities. It is exciting to be returning to India at this time, when the country's consumer market is becoming increasingly discerning and organised amid its rapid development."

Kumaraswamy has worked in global and regional roles throughout his career. His past positions include CFO of PT Unilever Indonesia, Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions in London, and several finance and operational roles at Hindustan Unilever Limited. He currently serves as a Non-Executive Director at Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC.

Anjana Sasidharan noted the broader market context in India, saying, "Growth is evident across India, with several categories expanding on the back of long-term consumer trends and structural tailwinds. Differentiated companies with sustainable competitive advantages in these categories have the potential to not only capture market share but also enlarge the pie."

Scott Chen, Managing Partner for L Catterton Asia, added, "Vikram has a unique background with substantial investment experience and operating know-how. His skill sets nicely complement Sanjiv and Anjana's, and we actively recruited him to broaden our capabilities in Asia."

L Catterton manages about USD 37 billion in equity capital and operates across private equity, credit, and real estate through 18 offices globally.