Scimplify
Scimplify Secures USD 40 Mn Series B Funding to Expand Global Specialty Chemical Manufacturing
Scimplify will use the funding to expand beyond 16 countries and strengthen its presence in life sciences, crop sciences, and industrial chemicals, tackling sourcing, regulatory, and large-scale manufacturing challenges.
Omnivore's Agritech Vision Gains USD 5 Mn Boost from Proparco's First Indian Investment
Omnivore has supported innovative startups such as Fibmold, Optimo, Sid's Farm, and Scimplify, all of which aim to enhance agrifood resilience and foster climate action.
This Week's Top Startup Funding: August 2–9
Here's a roundup of the standout startups that secured significant funding this week:
Speciality Chemicals Startup Scimplify Raises USD 9.5 Mn Funding Led by Omnivore
The Bengaluru-based platform aims to deploy the raised funds to double down on its R&D capabilities and add more geographies where key customer segments lie.