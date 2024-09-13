Get All Access for $5/mo

Omnivore's Agritech Vision Gains USD 5 Mn Boost from Proparco's First Indian Investment Omnivore has supported innovative startups such as Fibmold, Optimo, Sid's Farm, and Scimplify, all of which aim to enhance agrifood resilience and foster climate action.

Jinesh Shah, Managing Partner of Omnivore

Proparco, a subsidiary of the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) Group, announced that it has made its first venture capital commitment in India by investing USD 5 million in Omnivore's third fund, the Omnivore Agritech and Climate Sustainability Fund.

Omnivore, an impact-driven venture capital firm, focuses on agritech, rural transformation, and climate sustainability across India and Southeast Asia. The firm has supported innovative startups such as Fibmold, Optimo, Sid's Farm, and Scimplify, all of which aim to enhance agrifood resilience and foster climate action.

Jinesh Shah, Managing Partner of Omnivore, said, "Omnivore empowers entrepreneurs revolutionising agriculture, rural economies, and climate solutions. Proparco's support will help these innovations scale globally, fostering resilient and equitable communities worldwide."

Operating in India since 2009, Proparco has focused on reducing inequality and combating climate change through private sector collaboration.

Thierry Mathoum, Ambassador of France to India, stated, "The Omnivore project underscores the comprehensive and extensive nature of the Indo-French partnership. This innovative project will allow our countries to develop our joint investment in agritech. I see it as an important milestone on the road towards the India-France year of innovation, which will take place in 2026."

With an international network of 25 local offices, Proparco claims to work closely with its partners to build sustainable solutions to environmental and social challenges in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America.

Diane Jegam, South-Asia Director of Proparco, added, "This project is also perfectly in line with our 3 strategic objectives in favour of a sustainable and resilient economy, for the protection of the planet and for the reduction of inequalities. By committing to climate-friendly investments that empower small-scale farmers to strengthen their resilience, Omnivore is pivotal in supporting sustainable development in India."
