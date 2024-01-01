SEBI
Raising the Bar: Madhabi Puri Buch
Buch is the first woman to head the SEBI, taking over from Ajay Tyagi, who had a five-year term, in March 2022.
Nazara Technologies Approves INR 100 Crore Preferential Issue Of Equity Shares
According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India Regulations 2018, these equity shares will be locked in for a period of 6 months from the date of issue
Adani-Hindenburg Case: SEBI Disagrees With SC's Expert Panel
As per the report, SEBI in its latest affidavit to the Supreme Court said it did not agree with the expert committee observation of difficulties in identifying holders of economic interest behind an offshore fund
SEBI Reduces IPO Listing Time To 3 Days
According to reports, the revised timeline of T+3 days will be made applicable in two phases
SEBI Plans to Change the Rules for Tracking Investments in PE and VC Funds
This action is being taken by the market regulator in an effort to identify the investors and the source of the funds.
SEBI is Considering Reducing Compliance Norms for PEs, VCs
20 fund officials received an email from the capital markets regulator last week asking for suggestions on how to lighten the burden of compliance.
SEBI To Cut Down IPO Listing Timeline
The proposed reduction in timelines for listing and trading of shares will reportedly benefit both issuers as well as investors
SoftBank Sells 2% Stake In Paytm In Series Of Open Market Transactions
The market value of the total sale was not declared in the company's regulatory filing, but reports said that it could be worth around $120 million
RR Kabel Files IPO Papers For INR 225 Crore
The proceeds from the IPO will be used towards funding repayment or prepayment of loans taken from banks and financial institutions, estimated at INR 170 crore
LIC Front-Running Case: SEBI Bans Five Entities
These entities have also reportedly been asked to 'cease and desist' from engaging in any fraudulent, manipulative or unfair trade practice, including front-running
Sebi Announces Corporate Governance Norms And Investor Measures
Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said that the regulator has decided to set up an independent, government - sponsored backstop fund for corporate debt market
Sebi Introduces Up to INR 20 Lakh Reward System For Tips On Defaulters
The informant reward committee will give its recommendations to the competent authority on the matters pertaining to eligibility of informants for reward and determination of the amount of reward payable to informants
Link PAN With Aadhaar, Sebi Asks Investors
The provisions of Income-tax Act, 1961, make it mandatory for every person who has been allotted a Permanent Account Number (PAN) to intimate his/her Aadhaar Number to the prescribed authority so that the Aadhaar and PAN can be linked
NSE Receives SEBI Nod To Launch Social Stock Exchange
The report stated that the Social Stock Exchange segment will provide new avenue for social enterprises to finance social initiatives, provide them visibility and bring in increased transparency in fund mobilisation and utilisation by social enterprises
Sebi Extends Relaxation On Sending Hard Copies Of Financial Statements
Earlier, the regulator had reportedly given similar relaxations to listed companies till December 2022