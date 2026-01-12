SEBI Clears Kissht Parent OnEMI's IPO Plans Proceeds from the fresh issue are expected to be used mainly to strengthen the capital base of Kissht's non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm, Si Creva Capital Services.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

freepik

Capital markets regulator SEBI has approved the initial public offering (IPO) plans of OnEMI Technology Solutions, the parent company of digital lending platform Kissht, according to regulatory filings.

The clearance comes months after the company filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), signalling progress towards a public listing amid a gradual recovery in investor interest in fintech stocks.

As outlined in the draft papers, the proposed IPO will include a fresh issue of shares worth up to INR 1,000 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of nearly 8.8 million equity shares by existing investors. The company has also kept the option of a pre-IPO placement open, which, if executed, would reduce the size of the fresh issue.

Under the OFS, Ammar Sdn Bhd plans to sell up to 20.89 lakh shares, while Vertex Ventures is set to offload around 39.4 lakh shares. Other investors seeking partial exits include Ventureast Proactive Fund, Endiya Seed Co-creation Fund and AION Advisory. These funds have backed the company for close to a decade and are now looking to monetise part of their holdings.

Proceeds from the fresh issue are expected to be used mainly to strengthen the capital base of Kissht's non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm, Si Creva Capital Services. The remaining funds will go towards business expansion and general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2015 by Ranvir Singh and Krishnan Vishwanathan, Mumbai-based Kissht operates in the digital lending space, offering small-ticket consumer loans for categories such as electronics, fashion and travel, along with financing for small businesses.

The platform uses data analytics and AI-driven models to provide quick credit access, largely targeting underserved customer segments through merchant partnerships.

As of March 2025, Kissht reported a registered user base of 53.2 million. The company said it has served over 9 million customers, with around 1.9 million active borrowers.

On the financial front, Kissht posted operating revenue of INR 1,337 crore in FY25, compared with INR 1,674 crore in FY24. Its net profit stood at INR 160 crore during the same period.

The IPO will be managed by JM Financial, HSBC Securities, Nuvama Wealth, SBI Capital and Centrum Capital, with KFin Technologies acting as the registrar.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae