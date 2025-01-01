Seema Chaturvedi
Women's Day 2025: Celebrating Progress, Demanding Action in Investment and Leadership
This Women's Day, we celebrate the resilience, achievements, and growing influence of women in venture capital, entrepreneurship, and leadership. The journey is far from over, but the momentum is undeniable. Women are not only breaking barriers but also paving the way for future generations.
AWE Funds Launches Women in Investing Fellowship to Advance Gender Equity in Venture Capital
This initiative aims to inspire women to pursue careers in financial investments by equipping them with the skills, knowledge, and networks required to succeed in the startup ecosystem.
AWE Funds to Scale Women-Led ClimateTech Initiatives with CGEF Grant
The grant will empower AWE Funds to expand initiatives, invest in women-led climate companies, enhance accelerator programs, and launch a fellowship nurturing young women professionals in climate and sustainability.
Investing in a Gender-Equitable and Sustainable Future: Achieving Women Equity (AWE) Funds
AWE Funds focuses on tech-led innovation in climate tech, health, and fintech, investing in companies like FreshoKartz and Remedico.