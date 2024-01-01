Series d
M2P Fintech Secures INR 850 Cr in Series D Led by Helios, Valuation Surpasses INR 6,550 Cr
The Chennai-based API infrastructure platform aims to deploy the raised funds to solidify its leadership in India and fuel its international expansion, particularly in Africa.
Servify Boosts Funding with INR 84 Cr Investment Led by Bajaj Holdings, Trifecta, and Innoven Capital
Servify specialises in providing brand-authorised after-sales support for a range of consumer electronics, including mobile phones, personal gadgets, and home appliances.
Trade Credit Platform Vayana Gathers USD 20.5 Mn to Accelerate Supply Chain Financing
The new funding will enhance Vayana's trade credit, compliance, and risk management solutions, enabling the launch of innovative, affordable financing products for supply chain support and growth.
Furniture Rental Startup Rentomojo Secures INR 210 Cr Led by Edelweiss Discovery Fund
The startup plans to utilise the fresh funds to strengthen the startup's balance sheet and for business expansion.