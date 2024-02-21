Furniture Rental Startup Rentomojo Secures INR 210 Cr Led by Edelweiss Discovery Fund The startup plans to utilise the fresh funds to strengthen the startup's balance sheet and for business expansion.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Bengaluru-based furnishing rental startup Rentomojo has secured an investment of INR 210 crore in its ongoing Series D and D1 round.

The round is led by Edelweiss Discovery Fund Series – I, with participation from existing investor Chiratae Growth Fund, as well as Magnetic, founded by Rajeev Chitrabhanu.

This latest round of funding will help the company to continue developing its appliance and furniture rental category in India.

Ashish Agarwal, Managing Partner of Edelweiss Discovery Fund, said, "We are excited to partner with Geetansh and the Rentomojo team. The company offers a smart home-furnishing alternative to working professionals who value the freedom of flexibility in their housing options. This category has tremendous potential for growth, and Rentomojo's leadership team is well-positioned to continue to profitably grow and lead this segment."

Founded in 2014, RentoMojo is a marketplace for renting electronics, appliances, and furniture. It has provided services to around 450,000 clients in 16 cities and has established strong relationships with prominent lenders to meet customer demands, ensuring the company has the necessary resources to meet the ever-changing needs of its customers.

Geetansh Bamania, Founder and CEO of Rentomojo attributes the performance to a combination of factors, including a robust team, rigorous cost management, sound governance practices, a tech-first approach and an unwavering focus on enhancing the customer experience.

In June 2020, the startup raised USD 2.97 million and in May 2020, it raised USD 3.23 million.

Over INR 2 crore in operating revenue, the company generated a net profit of INR 6.2 crore in the previous fiscal year.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Related Topics

News and Trends Bengaluru-based startup Furniture Rental Startup Rentomojo Series d Edelweiss Discovery Fund

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

International Security Firm Welcomes Female India Native to an Essential Leadership Position

Yasmin Brar has been appointed as the Operations Strategy Director, a role that underscores the company's commitment to innovation, expansion, and strategic management

By Vaibhav Sethi
News and Trends

Kaynes Semicon To Invest INR 4,000 Crore On OSAT/ATMP

The investment is expected to create around 1,000-plus jobs

By Shrabona Ghosh
Business News

Airbnb Renter Discovers Hidden Door, Says Police Confirm There's a Secret Unit Upstairs With 'Surveillance': 'A Terrifying Experience'

One bride-to-be was in for a not-so-welcome surprise when she discovered a secret door in her Airbnb rental.

By Emily Rella
Thought Leaders

8 Reasons Why We Need Entrepreneurs Now More Than Ever

Entrepreneurship is the driving force behind the global economy's growth. Now more than ever, we need new entrepreneurs to spur innovation.

By Kartik Jobanputra
Growing a Business

Expand Your Knowledge and Unlock Success With These Must-Read Business Books

Top business books to ignite your entrepreneurial journey.

By Tom Freiling
Starting a Business

3 Values That Empower Entrepreneurs As They Start Their Business Journeys

The initial stages of entrepreneurship can be tough, but these tips can help you power through.

By Diane Wang