EV Scooter Maker Simple Energy Raises USD 20 Mn Series A Funding
With new funding, Bengaluru-based Simple Energy plans to scale production of its Simple One and Simple Dot One scooters, expand into new Indian markets, and support further product development.
This 2W EV Manufactuer Wants To Make Earth Greener
As per Suhas Rajkumar, founder of Simple Energy, the company is aiming to shift the entire fleet of mobility to electric thus making the world greener and sustainable
EV Startup Simple Energy In Talks To Raise $15 Mn In Series A Round
At present the startup is preparing to launch of its flagship Mark 2 e-scooter which will be priced between INR 1,10,000 and INR 1,20,000