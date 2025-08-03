Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In 2019, a casual chat ignited a major idea. Suhas Rajkumar, who is now the Co-founder and CEO of Simple Energy, remembers that moment vividly. "My dad mentioned he didn't trust electric vehicles for long trips," he recalled. "That really stuck with me. If our own families weren't confident in EVs, how could we expect the rest of India to embrace them?"

This was a pivotal moment in Suhas's journey — shifting from a tech enthusiast with a passion for robotics and design to a driven entrepreneur in the electric mobility sector. With a firm belief that innovation should tackle real-world challenges, Suhas launched Simple Energy with an ambitious goal: to create a dependable, long-range electric scooter, crafted and produced in India.

The outcome of this vision is the Simple One — a smart EV scooter that offers an impressive range of up to 248 km on a single charge. "What sets us apart isn't just the product itself," Suhas explained, "but our deep commitment to building something from the ground up for Indian users. Over 95% of our vehicle is made in-house, including the motor. That's quite rare in the Indian EV market."

The Simple One is more than just electric — it's intelligent. "First-time users are often amazed by its features: a TFT touchscreen dashboard, fast charging, a removable battery, real-time navigation, ride stats, and even music control," Suhas shared. "It's about providing not just performance, but a connected experience that grows over time."

Scaling Simple Energy was challenging, especially during the shift to full production. "Cash burn increased as we poured resources into the factory, talent, and compliance, but revenue lagged due to unavoidable delays. If a product launch doesn't meet expectations or a technical issue like battery reliability pops up, it can quickly erode trust. Investors started asking tougher questions, and securing the next round of funding became more challenging," emphasised Suhas. "Internally, stress levels rose, but we've tackled each of these obstacles because of our faith in the product and our unity as a team."

Along the way, Suhas has worked to challenge common myths around EVs. "A lot of people still believe that EVs can't travel far or lack power. That's just an old way of thinking. Our scooters are here to change that," he shared.

Today, Suhas beams with pride over what his company has accomplished—not just in terms of technology, but also in the positive impact it's making. "We've created India's longest-range electric scooter and opened 15 stores nationwide," he mentioned. "We're making electric mobility accessible for everyday Indians."

Looking to the future, Suhas dreams of Simple Energy becoming one of the top five EV brands in India. "The next five years are going to be a game-changer for Indian mobility," he said, "and we want to be right at the heart of it."

Facts: