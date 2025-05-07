Simple Energy Eyes INR 3,000 Cr IPO by FY27 to Accelerate EV Expansion The proceeds will be used to set up a large-scale manufacturing facility to cater to pan-India demand, further aligning with the Government of India's vision of EVs constituting 30% of new vehicle sales by 2030.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Simple Energy Founder and CEO Suhas Rajkumar

Bengaluru-based clean-tech startup Simple Energy is gearing up for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in Q2–Q3 of FY27, aiming to raise INR 3,000 crore (USD 350 million).

"The IPO marks a significant strategic milestone as the company accelerates its journey toward market leadership, product innovation, and profitability," the company said.

The proceeds will be used to set up a large-scale manufacturing facility to cater to pan-India demand, further aligning with the Government of India's vision of EVs constituting 30% of new vehicle sales by 2030.

Founder and CEO Suhas Rajkumar stated, "Clean energy is the cornerstone of India's sustainable future, and at Simple Energy, we are driven by a vision of India leading that transformation. As a homegrown clean-tech startup, we take pride in being part of this movement, with 95% of our vehicle components manufactured in India, true to the Make-in-India mission."

With a rapidly growing electric two-wheeler market projected to grow at ~20% YoY in FY25, Simple Energy aims to cross 1 lakh cumulative scooter sales by FY27. The company is also expanding beyond metros, focusing on Tier II and Tier III cities, and plans to increase its dealership footprint from 15 to 250 outlets across 23 states.

The company reported a 500% year-on-year revenue growth and has set ambitious targets—INR 800 crore in revenue for FY26 and INR 1,500 crore in cumulative revenue over the next 18 months. It expects to achieve EBITDA positivity before FY26 ends and targets 15% gross margins over the next year.

Founded in 2019, Simple Energy has already broken even on gross margins and developed India's longest-range electric two-wheeler. The company is backed by investors including the Apar Industries' promoters, the Haran and Vasavi family offices, and others who have invested USD 41 million to date.

The IPO is set to propel the company further as it strengthens its position in India's accelerating EV revolution.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

This Couple Used Their Savings to Start a Small Business. A Smart Strategy Helped Make It a Multimillion-Dollar Success.

Haley and Adam Weidenbaum launched Everhem to address an overlooked issue in the interior design space.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

I Walked Away From a Corporate Career to Start My Own Small Business — Here's Why You Should Do the Same

I've followed my instincts over expectations, embracing risk and reinvention to build a life that's truly mine.

By Kaloyan Gospodinov
Business News

'Are We All Doomed?' The CEO of Fiverr Says AI Is Definitely Taking Your Job. Here's What to Do About It.

Fiverr CEO Micha Kaufman told his employees that AI was coming for most jobs — including his.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Meet the Indicorns: 202 Startups That Scaled with Profitability

Focusing on the sectoral trends, Fintech (50 startups), E-commerce (16), and Logistics (13) are leading India's profit-first growth. Regionally, Delhi NCR emerged at the top with 51 Indicorns, followed by Bengaluru (42) and Mumbai (35).

By Minakshi Sangwan
News and Trends

AI Kitchen Robotics Startup Posha Raises USD 8 Mn Series A Led by Accel

Xeed Ventures, Waterbridge Ventures, and angel investors such as Binny Bansal (co-founder of Flipkart), Asha Jadeja Motwani, and GreyOrange founders Samay Kohli and Akash Gupta also participated in the round.

By Entrepreneur Staff