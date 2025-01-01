Sixth Sense Ventures
Luxury Skincare Redefiner
RAS Luxury Skincare offers 100% natural products like face elixirs, serums, day creams, night creams, and lipsticks.
Farm-to-Face Skincare Brand RAS Raises USD 5 Mn Series A Funding Led by Unilever Ventures
The Raipur-based skincare brand plans to deploy the fresh capital to fuel its offline retail expansion, talent acquisition, product innovation, and branding and marketing endeavours.
Accel Leads USD 9 Mn Series B Round for Sustainable Luggage Brand uppercase
The funding will accelerate uppercase's expansion, enhancing its presence across India by increasing its offline footprint in major metros and solidifying its market position in eco-friendly travel gear.
B2B Procurement Marketplace ProcMart Raises USD 30 Mn in Series B Led by Fundamentum and Edelweiss Discovery Fund
The Noida-based platform plans to use the newly raised capital to explore strategic acquisitions, expand its distribution network in India, and strengthen its international operations in Southeast Asia.