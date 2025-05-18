Luxury Skincare Redefiner RAS Luxury Skincare offers 100% natural products like face elixirs, serums, day creams, night creams, and lipsticks.

By Minakshi Sangwan

Shubhika Jain, Founder and CEO of RAS Luxury Skincare

Economics graduate Shubhika Jain joined her family business in 2015 but soon pursued her passion—authentic luxury skincare. Witnessing the rise of synthetic products disguised as natural solutions, she felt compelled to create a truly authentic, high-performance skincare brand.

RAS Luxury Skincare was born from this determination, bringing the Farm-to-Face®️ approach to life by sourcing botanicals from their farms in Raipur. "The skincare market lacked truly 100% natural, effective products crafted with authentic ingredients at the right dosages," Shubhika Jain, Founder and CEO of RAS Luxury Skincare, shared. "Today, RAS offers meticulously researched products that address genuine skin concerns with nature's most potent actives."

Shubhika credits her biggest supporters—her mother, Sangeeta Jain, and her sister, Suramya Jain—who joined her as co-founders. "Our breakthrough in the luxury hospitality space came when St. Regis Mumbai and Four Seasons Mumbai became our first hotel partners, trusting our products to elevate their guest experience," added Shubhika.

A major milestone came in 2022 when Sixth Sense Ventures invested in RAS, marking the beginning of its rapid expansion.

RAS secured three funding rounds to drive its growth: USD 2 million from Sixth Sense Ventures (May 2022), USD 1.5 million from Green Frontier Capital (April 2023), and a USD 5 millio Series A (January 2025) led by Unilever Ventures, with Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund and existing investors backing its vision for premium skincare.

With 85 award-winning SKUs, RAS has built a cult following, boasting bestsellers like the 24K Gold Beauty Boosting Radiance Face Elixir, Super Charge Multivitamin Day Cream SPF 30, Super Recharge Bakuchiol Night Cream, Advanced Booster Serums and Lipsticks are a cult classic. "From A-list celebrities to 300,000 consumers, RAS is on everyone's wish list!" said Shubhika.

Breaking barriers as a female entrepreneur, Shubhika faced skepticism—especially regarding a INR 3,000 face oil. "Yet, Face Elixir remains our bestseller to this day," she proudly stated. Overcoming biases against women-led startups from Tier II cities, RAS secured investor trust, culminating in Unilever Ventures' backing.

Looking ahead, RAS aims to become India's #1 Luxury Natural Skincare Brand by 2026, opening 50 exclusive stores and expanding globally. The Mumbai-based startup, which started with three women founders, now proudly employs nearly 100 women, fostering an inclusive, empowering workplace.

With impressive financial growth—INR 14 Cr in FY23, INR 33 Cr in FY24, and a projected INR 65 Cr in FY25—Shubhika Jain is redefining luxury skincare, making RAS a force to be reckoned with.

Facts:

  • Founded: 2017
  • Business Model: D2C (90% online, 10% offline)
  • Revenue (FY 2023-24): INR 33 Cr
  • Customer Repeat Rate: 55%
  • Total Funding: USD 8.5 Mn
  • Team: 150 (100 women, 50 men)
