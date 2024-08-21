Get All Access for $5/mo

Accel Leads USD 9 Mn Series B Round for Sustainable Luggage Brand uppercase The funding will accelerate uppercase's expansion, enhancing its presence across India by increasing its offline footprint in major metros and solidifying its market position in eco-friendly travel gear.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sudip Ghose, Founder and Managing Director of uppercase

Sustainable luggage brand uppercase has successfully raised USD 9 million in its Series B funding round, led by global venture capital firm Accel.

This infusion of capital is set to drive the company's ambitious expansion plans, aiming to bolster its presence across India and solidify its market position.

The Mumbai-based company, known for its eco-friendly travel gear, is looking to scale its operations by increasing its offline footprint in major metropolitan areas, which currently contributes to the majority of its revenue.

With the recent funding, uppercase's total investment has reached INR 150 crore since its inception three years ago. This milestone follows a USD 7 million pre-Series A funding round in 2022, led by Sixth Sense Ventures, with additional support from Volrado Venture Partners.

"We are excited to have Accel join us as we revolutionise the sustainable travel gear industry. Their investment reflects trust in our eco-friendly approach and 100% made in India business model. This partnership will help us build our brand and distribution by expanding our exclusive retail channels. With Accel's extensive international experience, we look forward to increasing our global footprint soon," said Sudip Ghose, Founder and Managing Director of uppercase.

Founded by Sudip Ghose, uppercase sells travel gear online and through 1,800 multi-brand stores across India. The company's product line includes eco-friendly backpacks, trolley bags, duffles, and shoulder bags, with prices ranging from INR 3,500 to INR 5,000.

Looking ahead, uppercase aims to achieve a revenue goal of INR 500 crore by adding 250 exclusive retail stores over the next three years.

Barath Shankar Subramanian, Partner at Accel, added, "uppercase is carving out a unique space in the market with its deeply rooted Indian identity and unwavering commitment to sustainability. With over two decades of industry expertise, Sudip drives the brand's cutting-edge approach to eco-friendly travel gear. We are excited to support uppercase as they deliver a seamless omnichannel experience, capitalising on emerging market opportunities to set new standards for growth and responsible business practices."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

World Entrepreneur Day 2024: Lessons Learnt By Start-up Founders

August 21 is celebrated as World Entrepreneur Day to commemorate the spirit and hard work behind building start-ups that are on their way to bring the next big idea to the front

By Entrepreneur Staff
By Sherin Shibu
Technology

Meet AI powered startup disrupting the trillion dollar entertainment IP sector

Back in 2020, CEO and co-founder Inder Phull met with Grammy nominated deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin, who helped accelerate Pixelynx and KOR Protocol to what it is today.

By Benjamin Jones
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

LLUMO AI, NxtQube, and Acadru Raise Early-Stage Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

3 Things To Know About CS Setty, the Incoming SBI Chairman

For the next three years, Setty will manage the most important portfolios of the country's biggest lender

By Entrepreneur Staff