From Fashion to Fintech: Top Startup Fundings This Week (May 24–30)
Diverse Sectors See Fresh Capital Inflows
Snabbit Raises USD 19 Mn Series B to Transform On-Demand Home Services
The Series B round was led by Lightspeed, with continued participation from Elevation Capital and Nexus Venture Partners.
Weekly Recap: This Week's Best Startup Funding Successes (Jan 18–24)
Here is a roundup of the most notable funding deals of the week, highlighting six startups making waves across various sectors.
Snabbit Secures USD 5.5 Mn to Scale Its 15-Minute On-Demand Home Service Platform
The round was led by Elevation Capital with participation from Nexus Venture Partners and prominent angels, including Vidit Aatrey, Sanjeev Barnwal, Gaurav Munjal, and Niraj Singh.