Soonicorn Ventures
Vijay Singh Rathore: Backing Transformative Tech Startups
Typically, the Gurugram-based firm invests at the seed to series A stages, with an average ticket size ranging from INR 25 lakh to INR 3 crore.
Skye Air Lands USD 4 Mn Series A for Drone Delivery Expansion
The fresh proceeds will help the Delhi-based startup expand its last-mile network across Gurugram and other cities for healthcare, e-commerce, and quick-commerce deliveries.
To date, the Indian environment tech sector has raised USD 7.3 Bn in funding
India's financing for environmental technologies increased significantly between 2018 and 2022, from USD 0.23 billion to USD 2.47 billion, according to a Tracxn analysis.
AutoNxt Automation Secures Pre-Series A Funding from Saama Capital and Others
The Mumbai-based platform aims to deploy the fresh funds to fast-track the startup's engineering efforts and establish it as a dependable and global mobility platform.