By Minakshi Sangwan

Vijay Singh Rathore, CEO and Co-founder of Soonicorn Ventures

Vijay Singh Rathore, CEO and Co-founder of Soonicorn Ventures, believes India is entering a defining phase. "Digital infrastructure, regulatory support, and rising consumer aspirations are converging. This creates an environment for entrepreneurs to build capital-efficient, scalable businesses that tackle real problems," he said.

At the heart of Soonicorn's strategy lies its sector-agnostic but theme-driven approach. "We look for purpose-led founders across deep tech, fintech, climate tech, and SaaS. We do not chase trends; we back those creating category-defining impact," Rathore explained. The firm's core criteria include a foundational market need, technology-led scalability, and clarity in the business model.

Soonicorn Ventures usually enters at the seed to Series A stage. "That's when decisions matter the most," Rathore stated. "We go beyond capital. We help with go-to-market plans, hiring, and even connecting with downstream VCs." The early-stage focus has yielded a portfolio of 53 startups, with INR 45 crore deployed from its INR 250 crore SEBI-registered fund.

One standout investment is Zypp Electric, which Rathore describes as a company "shaping the future of green logistics in India." He was drawn to Zypp's full-stack EV-as-a-service model and its relentless focus on execution. "At a time when green logistics was still an emerging idea, they were scaling with real economics and vision," he highlighted.

Rathore notes a shift in what investors seek. "The next wave will be about real-world IP, not just vanity metrics," he predicted. "We are particularly bullish on AI, climate tech, B2B SaaS, and deep tech."

While some sectors, like consumer-facing fintech and quick commerce, are saturated, Rathore sees promise in areas that are "underhyped but mission-critical." These include industrial automation and sustainability ventures from tier II and III cities. "The founders are resilient and deeply aware of their markets. They just need the right support," he added.

Rathore values teams with clarity, grit, and a long-term mindset. "We invest in people, not just ideas," he said. "A great team can pivot through market shifts. An average team often can't."

With one partial exit and more on the horizon, Soonicorn Ventures is betting on startups that build with discipline and durability. "Our goal is to create not just returns but resilient companies solving India's next generation of challenges," Rathore concluded.

Facts:

  • Fund Size: INR 250 Cr
  • Current Portfolio: 53
  • Exits:
    • 1 partial exit completed at 2.1x return
    • 3 more exits currently under evaluation
