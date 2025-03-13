The funds will be used to enhance the company's agentic AI capabilities for real-time, multimodal deepfake detection, accelerating its R&D and product development.

Neural Defend, an AI-powered cybersecurity startup, has raised over USD 600,000 in a Pre-Seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV).

Other investors include MIT SBXI (Boston-based), Techstars San Francisco, and Soonicorn Ventures.

Founded in 2024, Neural Defend specialises in cutting-edge deepfake detection and cybersecurity solutions. With pilot projects underway in New York and Singapore, the startup is tackling the escalating risks posed by AI-generated digital deception. Its technology aims to redefine identity protection and fraud prevention globally.

The startup is led by Piyush Verma (CEO), Sivashankar Selvarajan (CTO), and Sumit Singh (Chief Data Officer).

Vikram Ramasubramanian, Partner and CIO at IPV, said, "Cyber threats are evolving rapidly, posing risks to businesses and individuals. Neural Defend's AI-driven real-time detection technology addresses a critical need in cybersecurity and identity protection. Their vision and early traction make them a compelling investment."

Currently in the pre-revenue stage, Neural Defend is engaging with global enterprises, fintech firms, and financial institutions to validate its technology. The company's proprietary AI models detect deepfakes across multiple formats, including video, images, audio, and real-time streams, ensuring robust fraud prevention.

"Our goal is to protect real identities against digital deception through innovative AI agentic technology," said Piyush Verma, CEO of Neural Defend.

With the rising threat of deepfakes and cybersecurity fraud, Neural Defend's advanced solutions position it as a key player in the industry, driving widespread adoption among enterprises and governments worldwide.