Get All Access for $5/mo

Inflection Point Ventures Leads INR 3.2 Cr Seed Round for Assistive Technology Startup Social Hardware The funding will be used to fuel growth and go-to-market (GTM) initiatives, enhance its marketing and sales teams, establish an advanced R&D facility, and expand in-house manufacturing capabilities.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Cameron Norris (Chief MarketingManagement Officer), Abhit Kumar (CEO), Raghavendran Arunachalam (CTO), Social Hardware

Social Hardware, an innovation startup specialising in assistive devices, bionics, and field robotics, has secured INR 3.2 crore in a seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures. Ivyleague Ventures and Soonicorn Ventures also joined the round.

The funding will be used to fuel growth and go-to-market (GTM) initiatives, enhance its marketing and sales teams, establish an advanced R&D facility, and expand in-house manufacturing capabilities.

Founded by Abhit Kumar, Cameron Norris, and Raghavendran Arunachalam, Social Hardware focuses on teleoperated robotic systems designed for hazardous environments. The company's solutions serve key industries such as manufacturing, infrastructure, defense, and aerospace, enhancing safety and operational efficiency in high-risk settings.

Abhit Kumar, CEO and Co-founder, said, "Our technology doesn't replace workers but enhances their capabilities. By enabling remote control of robots, we allow workers to apply their expertise while remaining safe from hazards. Over the last two years, we've made significant advancements in telerobotics, helping industries operate more efficiently and safely. Our solutions, which incorporate augmented reality and gesture-based controls, address outdated practices and mitigate unnecessary risks."

Currently, Social Hardware operates from two locations in Bengaluru, with a team of 17. The startup's production capacity for FY 2024-25 stands at 12 units, with plans to triple it to 36 units by FY26, aiming for a revenue target of INR 24.76 crore.

Vikram Ramasubramanian, Partner at Inflection Point Ventures, added, "Social Hardware addresses a critical need in sectors like manufacturing, defense, and aerospace, where hazardous operations still require human intervention. Their teleoperated robotic systems offer a safer alternative, paving the way for innovation and progress in these sectors."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Melinda French Gates Announces Open Call for $250 Million Fund. Here's Who Can Apply.

The fund is part of French Gates's $1 billion philanthropic plan.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Ratan Tata: 10 Startups He Invested in that Turned Unicorn

Over the years, Tata had invested in several startups, many of which went on to become unicorns. Let's take a look at some of the unicorns that Tata has invested in.

By Ayushman Baruah
Business Plans

How to Master Your Strategic Planning As You Prepare Your Business for 2025

Here's how to best think about strategic planning, communication rhythms and maintaining alignment for consistent growth as you plan for next year.

By Daniel Marcos
News and Trends

Bharat Value Fund Leads INR 122 Cr Investment in Millennium Babycares for Global Expansion

The hygiene care brand plans to use private placement funds to expand plant facilities, boost market reach through general trade and exports, and strengthen its position in Indian and international hygiene care markets.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Indian AI Talent Drought: a Myth Or Reality?

Despite all the intellect and prowess available in the country, investors and founders find the quality of AI-skilled talent challenging

By Paromita Gupta