Startup India
Amitabh Kant: The Man of Action
Amitabh Kant seems to know the pulse of the nation. His India branding was rightly timed. And now when the whole nation seems upbeat about startups and Vocal for Local, he has taken it to a different level by involving startups across India and states in the Make in India initiative.
Why Homegrown Startups are a Better Investment Bet?
Homegrown businesses bring a sense of trust among investors and kick starts their relationship with the business on a high node
In India, Startups are at War with the Government. Where will the Buck Stop?
Sources reveal genuine tax liabilities are being pushed under the guise of angel tax by some startup players. At a time when the India government is attempting to create a startup-friendly ecosystem, how will it address woes of genuine startups? How will India become #1?
Why a Startup Needs to Find its Customers First
"In the initial phase of a startup, before any sales could happen, the company must prove that a market could exist"
#RepublicDay: Cracking the Code Behind India's Entrepreneurial Evolution
The freedom to experiment, innovate and create provided by Indian constitution has promoted the spurring of entrepreneurship in the country
Time is Right to Explore, Upgrade and Create the Future Workforce
We've have achieved success in creating a workforce which was ready for the IT boom some years ago and we have the potential to achieve similar things in other sectors too
PMOs Startup India Initiative is Paving the Way For a New Crop of Entrepreneurs
An initiative by PM Modi which has the potential to change the face of the startup culture in India and hence explore it's depth
How PM Modi's Emphatic Call for Startup-first Economy has Just Moved a Needle
Over the last 30 months, since the launch of Startup India program, the barrage of schemes has claimed impact without a measuring stick to study its scale.
How Creative Entrepreneurs Are Designing a Great Future
These 15 entrepreneurs are not solving any earth-shattering issues but adding the necessary value to life fulfilling aspirations of people
Why Do Female-owned Businesses Face Obstacles in Funding
"Getting a bank loan for a new business idea is a big challenge in India for a woman entrepreneur"
What Is the Future of Customized Clothing in India?
Automation and the advent of technology into the field of customized clothing will bring about skilled workers who know how to operate the machinery and software
Virtual Vs Brick & Mortar Hubs. What's Your Startups' Choice?
Experts believe that a physical hub gives you the opportunity to be a part of a community
#3 Ways the Launch of Startup India Hub will Help Entrepreneurs
DIPP secretary Ramesh Abhishek has also announced that they have approached the Union Cabinet for an INR 2000 crore fund for startups
'Indian Companies Have Been Waiting For the Iron to Get Hot & it is Hot Only Now'
In the last 6 months, I have seen a disruption; paradigm shift to be seen in the coming years says OLX India Country Head.
Can Sustaining A Small Business Be More Daunting Than Sustaining A Start-Up?
It is nurtured by young achievers with a zeal to excel and the confidence to take on any challenge head on.