What Is the Future of Customized Clothing in India?
Automation and the advent of technology into the field of customized clothing will bring about skilled workers who know how to operate the machinery and software
Puneet Gupta & Amber Gupta | 4 min read
Virtual Vs Brick & Mortar Hubs. What's Your Startups' Choice?
Experts believe that a physical hub gives you the opportunity to be a part of a community
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
#3 Ways the Launch of Startup India Hub will Help Entrepreneurs
DIPP secretary Ramesh Abhishek has also announced that they have approached the Union Cabinet for an INR 2000 crore fund for startups
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
'Indian Companies Have Been Waiting For the Iron to Get Hot & it is Hot Only Now'
In the last 6 months, I have seen a disruption; paradigm shift to be seen in the coming years says OLX India Country Head.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
Can Sustaining A Small Business Be More Daunting Than Sustaining A Start-Up?
It is nurtured by young achievers with a zeal to excel and the confidence to take on any challenge head on.
Sunil Gupta | 5 min read
Critical Factors That Makes The Digitalization Scary And Sensational
For starters, it must be accepted that the idea of a software being 'unbreakable', as has been utilized by many, is extremely impractical and hazardous.
Bhavik Sarkhedi | 8 min read
The Biggest Challenge for Entrepreneurs : How to Reduce Poverty in India
How can we expect a common man to even consider buying something as complicated as an "Ultra Short Term Debt Fund"?
Sanjay Bhargava | 5 min read
Indian Startups Stop Playing The Victim Card! It is Time
Entrepreneurship is meant to be competitive, not cosy.
Aashika Jain | 6 min read
Is Providing Incentives to Indian SMBs and Startups a Good Enough Solution?
When we incentivize smaller industries we are also dis-incentivizing them from becoming big -Vivek Anand – Assistant Commissioner CBEC – Dept of Revenue, Ministry of Finance
Sneha Banerjee | 2 min read
Chaos Alert: Popular Indian Startup Founder in Legal Tussle Post Shutdown
Stayzilla has gotten entangled in a criminal case that has led to founder Yogi Vasupal's arrest.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
