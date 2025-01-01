StockGro
StockGro Secures USD 13 Mn in Series B1 Funding Round
The investment follows the company's recent Series B round, in which it secured INR 150 crore from stock market investor Mukul Agarwal.
Apraava Energy, Ripplr, Ultraviolette Lead This Week's Startup Funding Activity
Here is a quick look at the top funded startups for the week of Nov 29 to Dec 05.
StockGro Raises INR 150 Cr in Series B Round from Mukul Agrawal
The fresh funds will support StockGro's expansion into new regions, the development of additional product features and the extension of its services across multiple asset classes.
StockGro Secures INR 50 Cr Debt Funding from Trifecta Capital
The company recently launched Stoxo, an AI-powered stock market research engine, which provides real-time insights to retail investors.