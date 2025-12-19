The investment follows the company's recent Series B round, in which it secured INR 150 crore from stock market investor Mukul Agarwal.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Social investment and stock market advisory platform StockGro has raised USD 13 million from BITKRAFT Ventures as part of its Series B1 funding round.

The investment follows the company's recent Series B round, in which it secured INR 150 crore from stock market investor Mukul Agarwal.

The company said the fresh capital will be used for geographic expansion, strengthening its advisory and research capabilities, and increasing its presence across multiple asset classes.

Founded in 2020 by former venture capitalist Ajay Lakhotia, the Bengaluru-based fintech platform connects users with SEBI registered advisors for stock market guidance. It offers investment advisory services, portfolio support, and educational resources aimed at helping individuals better understand capital markets.

StockGro operates a social first and community led platform that combines expert driven insights with AI powered research tools. The company is working towards building a full stack ecosystem to support informed trading and investing decisions for retail participants.

The company recently launched Stoxo, an AI powered research assistant designed to help investors analyse businesses more efficiently. Stoxo combines AI with inputs from SEBI registered analysts and insights from StockGro's user community. It aims to deliver focused and relevant answers to investment related questions, offering an alternative to general search platforms.

When StockGro began operations in 2020, India had around 4 crore demat accounts. By 2025, this number increased to over 20 crore, reflecting nearly a 5 fold rise in retail participation in capital markets.

To date, StockGro has raised about USD 90 million through a mix of debt and equity. Its notable backers include SBI Ventures, Root Ventures, and General Catalyst.

StockGro competitors include Zerodha, Groww, Upstox, Angel One, and Paytm Money.