StockGro Raises INR 150 Cr in Series B Round from Mukul Agrawal The fresh funds will support StockGro's expansion into new regions, the development of additional product features and the extension of its services across multiple asset classes.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Mukul Agrawal & Ajay Lakhatia

Social investment and stock market advisory platform StockGro has raised INR 150 crore in its Series B funding round from stock market investor Mukul Agrawal.

The round is structured as a convertible one, and the valuation will be finalised later based on the company's future performance.

Founded in 2020 by former venture capitalist Ajay Lakhatia, the Bengaluru-based fintech platform connects users with SEBI registered advisors for stock market guidance. It offers investment advisory services, portfolio support and educational resources aimed at helping individuals understand capital markets.

StockGro claims to have grown into a large community with more than 35 million users across India and partnerships with over 1,500 educational institutions globally. The platform functions as a knowledge and advisory hub, providing access to expert strategies and research for users.

The company recently launched Stoxo, an AI powered research assistant created to help investors analyse businesses more efficiently. Stoxo combines artificial intelligence with inputs from SEBI registered analysts and insights from StockGro's user base. It aims to deliver focused and relevant answers to investment questions, offering an alternative to general search tools that may provide less contextual information.

The newly raised funds will support StockGro's expansion into new regions, the development of additional product features and the extension of its services across multiple asset classes.

According to data from TheKredible, the company has raised about USD 76 million to date through a mix of debt and equity. Its key investors include Bitkraft Ventures, SBI Ventures, Root Ventures and General Catalyst.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

