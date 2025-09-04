StockGro Secures INR 50 Cr Debt Funding from Trifecta Capital The company recently launched Stoxo, an AI-powered stock market research engine, which provides real-time insights to retail investors.

Ajay Lakhotia, Founder of StockGro

Social investment and stock market advisory platform StockGro has raised INR 50 crore ( USD 5.7 million approximately) in debt funding from its existing backer Trifecta Capital.

The funding comes months after the Bengaluru-based fintech platform secured INR 205 crore (USD 25 million) in two tranches in January 2024 from Hindustan Media Ventures and Trifecta Capital.

According to filings with the Registrar of Companies, the board approved the issuance of 500 Series B non-convertible debentures at a face value of INR 10 lakh each to raise the latest capital.

Founded in 2020 by former venture capitalist Ajay Lakhotia, StockGro provides investment advisory and portfolio management through SEBI-registered advisors, while also offering gamified simulations and educational resources on trading and financial markets.

The company recently launched Stoxo, an AI-powered stock market research engine, which provides real-time insights to retail investors.

StockGro claims to have built a base of over 35 million users, with more than 60 percent of them coming from tier II and tier III cities. It has also partnered with corporates such as Zomato and engaged with officers from government institutions like the Border Security Force to provide financial literacy training.

StockGro counts BITCRAFT Ventures among its investors and has raised over USD 50 million in equity and debt so far. Competitors include INDmoney, Fisdom, and Smallcase.
