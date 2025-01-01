Suniel Shetty
JetSynthesys Welcomes Suniel Shetty to GEPL as Pune Franchise Owner Ahead of Season 2
The partnership highlights GEPL's commitment to bridging the gap between traditional sports and digital entertainment, while bringing onboard prominent figures who share a passion for cricket and innovation.
Klassroom Edutech and CargoFL Raise Early-Stage Funding
The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Invests In Klassroom Edutech
Suniel Shetty's direct engagement is projected to boost the startup's social initiatives aimed at bridging the education gap for underprivileged students in India