Exelmoto opens pre-orders from June 28 with a token booking fee of INR 499 for the first 999 units.

In a landmark collaboration blending star power, entrepreneurial spirit, and a bold commitment to clean mobility, actor-entrepreneur Suniel Shetty, cricketer KL Rahul, and youth icon Ahan Shetty have teamed up with renowned automotive designer and entrepreneur Akshai Varde to launch Exelmoto—India's next-generation electric mobility brand.

The company today announced the opening of pre-orders for its debut line of Ebikes, starting June 28, at a token price of just INR 499 for the first 999 units.

Exelmoto's entry redefines what electric commuting can look like for India's urban and semi-urban markets. Unlike conventional e-scooters, Exelmoto's Ebikes—E1X Sky and E2R Rosso—offer a hybrid of motorcycle-inspired aesthetics and pedal-assist technology, making them not only a greener alternative but also a cooler, more versatile ride. With no requirement for registration or licensing, and an introductory price under INR 42,000, these India-built Ebikes aim to disrupt the growing EV segment with accessibility, performance, and style.

Akshai Varde, Founder and CEO of Exelmoto, said, "We built Exelmoto to bridge the gap between aspiration and accessibility. It's for the student, the professional, the delivery rider, and the environmentally conscious commuter. With our patented design, premium components, and focus on 'Made in India' excellence, we're not just selling a ride—we're setting a new benchmark for urban mobility."

The backing of three of India's most influential celebrities has given Exelmoto an unmatched blend of credibility and cultural relevance. The collaboration grew out of a longstanding creative partnership between Akshai and the Shetty family.

Suniel Shetty, remarked, "I've watched Akshai create magic with metal for years. When he shared his vision for clean, stylish mobility, I knew we had to be part of it. What excites me even more is that this is the first time I'm working alongside Ahan and KL on something so meaningful. Exelmoto is proudly Indian—designed, built, and dreamt here. It's our way of investing in a cleaner future."

KL Rahul, added, "I believe in products that deliver—on purpose, performance, and style. Exelmoto is exactly that. We're offering India something reliable, exciting, and future-ready. It's not just about getting from point A to B—it's about how you feel when you ride."

For Ahan Shetty, the brand represents a voice for his generation. "Exelmoto is bold, smart, and conscious—just like us. It's about leading with purpose, setting trends, and being fearless. I ride Exelmoto because it speaks to who we are and where we're headed."

Exelmoto's Ebikes are more than just electric cycles—they're game-changers in urban mobility. Featuring patented motorcycle-inspired frames, rugged fat-tyre styling, and a lightweight design, they suit Indian roads perfectly. With a 40–60 km range, removable battery, and no license or registration needed, they're ideal for all genders and age groups.

Roadmap and Future Plans

Exelmoto is not stopping at pre-orders. Post-launch, the company plans a full-scale expansion with a nationwide dealership and service network, targeting both tier I and tier II cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Kochi, Chennai, and Lucknow. Riders can expect a seamless blend of digital-first engagement, on-ground test rides, and community-driven brand experiences.

With its mix of innovation, star power, and sustainability, Exelmoto is poised to transform how India thinks about daily commuting. Whether you're a student, a professional, or just someone who wants to ride smart and clean, Exelmoto offers a compelling reason to switch gears.