Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Invests In Klassroom Edutech Suniel Shetty's direct engagement is projected to boost the startup's social initiatives aimed at bridging the education gap for underprivileged students in India

By Teena Jose

Klassroom Edutech, a Mumbai-based hybrid tutoring education startup, has raised investment from Bollywood actor-turned-investor Suniel Shetty. Since its inception in 2016, Klassroom Edutech has attracted substantial investments from the ah! Ventures Angel Fund, Hem Angels, Pavan Bakeri (managing director, BakeriGroup), Kishore Ganji (founder, Astir Ventures) among others, claimed a total of $1 million in funding.

"We warmly welcome Suniel Shetty to the Klassroom family. His presence will support the expansion of Klassroom learning centres and increase user engagement on the learning app so that millions of students can benefit from the platform," said Alka Javeri, executive chairman, Klassroom Edutech.

According to an official statement by the company, it is said that Shetty's direct engagement is projected to boost the startup's social initiatives aimed at bridging the education gap for underprivileged students in India. This is facilitated through partnerships with social trusts and NGOs. In particular, the launch of the Suniel Shetty Scholarship Scheme and the 'Happy Schools' program, aimed at fostering a joyful learning environment, is part of their commitment to social impact.

Commenting on his new venture, Suniel Shetty said that, "I'm delighted to be a part of Klassroom, as they're making a real impact by implementing the NEP 2020's innovative teaching methods. Together, let's empower the next generation with a joyful learning experience."

In the statement, the company further claimed that over the next five years, it aims to impact 20 million students and expand its reach by threefold each year. This dedication is further emphasized by the goal to enroll approximately 500,000 students within the next year through its social initiative programs.

Founded in 2016 by Alka Javeri (executive chairman and co-founder), Dhruv Javeri (CEO and co-founder), and Dhumil Javeri (COO and co-founder), who have been educators for over a period of 20 years, introduced Klassroom Edutech which operates as a hybrid tutoring platform for standards 6th to 12th , IIT JEE, NEET, CA and CS to provide accessible, flexible, and affordable education for Indian students.

