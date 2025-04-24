JetSynthesys Welcomes Suniel Shetty to GEPL as Pune Franchise Owner Ahead of Season 2 The partnership highlights GEPL's commitment to bridging the gap between traditional sports and digital entertainment, while bringing onboard prominent figures who share a passion for cricket and innovation.

In a powerful blend of sports, stardom, and digital innovation, JetSynthesys has announced that Bollywood icon, entrepreneur, and cricket enthusiast Suniel Shetty will be the proud owner of the Pune franchise in the upcoming Season 2 of the Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL).

Scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from April 27 to May 2, this development marks a new chapter in India's rapidly growing e-cricket landscape.

The partnership highlights GEPL's commitment to bridging the gap between traditional sports and digital entertainment, while bringing onboard prominent figures who share a passion for cricket and innovation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Suniel Shetty to the GEPL family," said Rajan Navani, CEO and Founder of JetSynthesys. "His enduring love for cricket, combined with his entrepreneurial drive and youth-centric approach, makes him an ideal partner to take GEPL forward. With Suniel on board, we're confident this season will captivate fans and inspire the next generation of digital cricket talent."

A longtime advocate of youth fitness and grassroots sports, Suniel Shetty's entry into e-cricket aligns with his broader vision of empowering India's youth through sport.

"Cricket has always been close to my heart — from playing it, supporting it, to now investing in its digital future," said Suniel Shetty. "GEPL is redefining how fans engage with the game, and I'm excited to be part of a league that's breaking new ground and igniting passion among India's youth through e-cricket."

Backed by JetSynthesys, GEPL is poised for a blockbuster second season, with player registrations jumping from 200,000 in Season 1 to over 910,000. The upcoming edition will feature 34 high-octane matches, an enhanced prize pool of ₹3.05 crore, and next-level gameplay using Real Cricket 24.

"Season 2 of GEPL is shaping up to be bigger and more exciting," noted Rohit Potphode, CEO of GEPL. "Suniel Shetty's involvement brings strong leadership and star appeal to the league, further reinforcing our commitment to building a world-class e-cricket ecosystem."

With Pune joining the lineup, GEPL continues to solidify its position as India's premier franchise-based e-cricket league, paving the way for a bold new era in sports and digital entertainment.
