Fullerton Financial Holdings Acquires Controlling Stake in Lendingkart for INR 252 Cr
This capital infusion aims to bolster Lendingkart's technology capabilities and expand its reach into underserved markets across India.
ShareChat Raises USD 16 Mn Debt Funding from EDBI for Growth and Innovation and Reduces Workforce by 5%
The recently obtained capital will be deployed to improve the company's advertising technology stack and grow its customer transactions business, which will involve investing in further creator ecosystem monetisation capabilities.
Partior Raises USD 60 Mn in Series B Led by Peak XV Partners, Valor Capital, and Others
The investment will significantly support Partior's international network growth and the integration of additional currencies, including AED, AUD, BRL, CAD, CNH, GBP, JPY, MYR, QAR, and SAR, into its network. Partior is currently live with USD, EUR, and SGD.
Temasek and Fidelity Fuel Lenskart with USD 200 Mn Investment
The Gurugram-based eyewear brand received a USD 100 million investment last year from a private equity group, ChrysCapital.