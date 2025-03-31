PwC's Investment Banking team acted as the exclusive financial advisor, while Khaitan & Co provided legal counsel for the transaction.

Haldiram Snacks Food Pvt Ltd ("Haldirams"), the iconic Indian snacks and sweets brand, has entered into an agreement with Singapore-based global investment firm Temasek.

As part of the deal, Temasek will acquire an equity stake from existing shareholders, reinforcing Haldirams' expansion strategy both in India and internationally. The transaction, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to be completed soon.

A spokesperson for Haldirams welcomed the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to have Temasek on board as an investor and partner. Their expertise in the consumer sector will help accelerate our growth and enhance our ability to meet evolving consumer demands. We also appreciate the invaluable support from PwC and Khaitan & Co in facilitating this transaction."

Founded in 1937, Haldirams has established itself as a leader in the packaged food industry, known for its diverse range of traditional Indian snacks, sweets, and ready-to-eat products. Over the decades, it has expanded its footprint globally, catering to a growing consumer base across multiple countries.

Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson of PwC India, emphasised the significance of the deal, calling it "the largest private equity consumer transaction in India." He added, "This reflects the growing stature of Indian businesses on the global stage. We are honored to have supported Haldirams in its journey."

With Temasek's investment, Haldirams is set to strengthen its market presence and scale its operations in the competitive global food industry.