Tenacity Ventures
QNu Labs Secures INR 60 Cr in Series A Led by National Quantum Mission to Scale Quantum-Safe Cybersecurity
The round also saw participation from Lucky Investment, Speciale Invest, Tenacity Ventures, and Singularity AMC, taking QNu's total funding to USD 20 million to date.
Defense Startup Tonbo Imaging Bags INR 175 Cr in Pre-IPO Round
The fresh capital will be directed towards the development of next-generation infrared sensors, commercial deployment of high-power microwave (HPM) technologies to counter modern battlefield threats, and working capital support for global expansion and ongoing programs.
OneCell Diagnostics Raises USD 16 Mn in Series A to Expand Cutting-Edge Cancer Diagnostics
Celesta Capital led the Series A round, with participation from Tenacity Ventures, Cedars Sinai, Eragon, and Singularity Ventures.
ID Verification Startup IDfy Secures USD 27 Mn from Elev8 Venture and Others
The Mumbai-based startup aims to deploy the raised funds to strengthen its standing as the top integrated identity platform in Asia and further expansion across the continent.