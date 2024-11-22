Celesta Capital led the Series A round, with participation from Tenacity Ventures, Cedars Sinai, Eragon, and Singularity Ventures.

OneCell Diagnostics, a Pune-based cancer diagnostics startup, has secured USD 16 million in a Series A funding round led by Celesta Capital. The round saw participation from Tenacity Ventures, Cedars Sinai, Eragon, and Singularity Ventures.

The funding will drive OneCell's US expansion, particularly for OncoIndx Alfa, its next-generation liquid biopsy test designed to detect circulating tumor cells. This innovative test leverages next-generation sequencing, AI/ML, bioinformatics, and multi-omics biomarkers to deliver precision cancer diagnostics.

"We envision a future where everyone has access to life-saving cancer testing. This funding is a powerful validation of our vision," said Mohan Uttarwar, Co-founder and CEO, OneCell Diagnostics. "By integrating single-cell multi-omics analytics with liquid biopsy technology, we aim to revolutionise personalised cancer care globally."

Operating since 2021, OneCell follows a B2B2C model, delivering its biopsy tests through oncologists and hospitals. The company is headquartered in Mumbai with a lab in Pune, employing 120 staff in India and 24 in its R&D facility in Silicon Valley.

OncoIndx Alfa provides advanced biomarkers for cancer diagnosis and monitoring, enabling applications such as treatment response evaluation, disease progression tracking, and recurrence detection.

OneCell claims to have tested its biopsy technology on nearly 10,000 patients in India and collaborates with prestigious institutions like AIIMS, New Delhi, Tata Memorial Centre, Harvard Medical School, and Stanford University.

With its groundbreaking technology and strategic partnerships, OneCell Diagnostics is set to transform global cancer diagnostics and deliver more accessible, accurate, and personalised care.