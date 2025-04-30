QNu Labs Secures INR 60 Cr in Series A Led by National Quantum Mission to Scale Quantum-Safe Cybersecurity The round also saw participation from Lucky Investment, Speciale Invest, Tenacity Ventures, and Singularity AMC, taking QNu's total funding to USD 20 million to date.

Quantum cybersecurity pioneer QNu Labs has raised INR 60 crore (USD 7 million) in a Series A funding round led by the National Quantum Mission (NQM)—a flagship initiative of the Department of Science and Technology (DST)—with an investment of INR 25 crore.

The round also saw participation from Lucky Investment, Speciale Invest, Tenacity Ventures, and Singularity AMC, taking QNu's total funding to USD 20 million to date.

The Bengaluru-based startup will deploy the fresh capital to expand its quantum-safe product offerings, accelerate R&D, scale commercial operations, and bolster global partnerships. A key focus will also be the international rollout of QShield, its newly launched Quantum Security-as-a-Service platform, revealed on World Quantum Day.

"We are thrilled to have the National Quantum Mission under the Government Department of Science and Technology as our lead investor," said Sunil Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of QNu Labs. "This is a strong validation of our vision to make quantum-safe security the foundation of the digital world. We're proud to contribute to India's strategic quantum leap."

Founded in 2016 by Sunil Gupta, Srinivasa Rao Aluri, Mark Mathias, and Anil Prabhakar, QNu Labs was incubated at IIT-Madras and has since evolved into offering commercially ready, hardware-based quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions.

The company's flagship QShield platform includes Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) systems, Quantum Random Number Generators (QRNG), and Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) tools. These technologies aim to protect sensitive communications across critical sectors like finance, defence, telecom, and healthcare—against emerging threats from quantum computing.

"India's DeepTech revolution is empowering cybersecurity innovation. At QNu, we are proud to lead the charge," added Chairman and Co-founder Aluri Srinivasa Rao.

"QNu represents deep tech at its purest," said Vishesh Rajaram, Managing Partner at Speciale Invest. Ashish Kacholia of Lucky Investment added, "QNu's tech is ahead of the curve… we're proud to support this journey." Rohit Razdan of Tenacity Ventures noted, "QNu is redefining how the world thinks about security."

QNu Labs stands as a global frontrunner in quantum cybersecurity, helping safeguard data from not just today's threats, but those of the post-quantum era.
