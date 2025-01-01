ThinKuvate
Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Leads USD 5.4 Mn Series A Funding Round in EVeez
Other participants in the round include Caret Capital, ThinKuvate, Ev2 Ventures, Barbershop With Shantanu, SailThru Ventures, and Ah Ventures Fund.
IPEC, Good Monk, and That Sassy Thing Secure Fresh Funding to Fuel Growth
The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds, securing fresh capital to drive expansion and innovation.
ThinKuvate Hits First Close of INR 25 Cr for India Fund, Invests in Four Startups
ThinKuvate plans to invest in 30-40 startups, with investments between INR 1.5 crore to INR 4 crore, already backing Pantherun, NymbleUp.ai, Rosh.ai, and Zippee, reflecting a sector-agnostic strategy.
Singapore-based ThinKuvate Launches INR 100 Cr Maiden India Fund
With an initial investment of up to INR 3 crore in seed to Series A rounds, the India Fund would seek to invest in 12 to 15 tech startups across sectors annually.