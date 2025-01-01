ThinKuvate

News and Trends

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Leads USD 5.4 Mn Series A Funding Round in EVeez

Other participants in the round include Caret Capital, ThinKuvate, Ev2 Ventures, Barbershop With Shantanu, SailThru Ventures, and Ah Ventures Fund.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

IPEC, Good Monk, and That Sassy Thing Secure Fresh Funding to Fuel Growth

The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds, securing fresh capital to drive expansion and innovation.

News and Trends

ThinKuvate Hits First Close of INR 25 Cr for India Fund, Invests in Four Startups

ThinKuvate plans to invest in 30-40 startups, with investments between INR 1.5 crore to INR 4 crore, already backing Pantherun, NymbleUp.ai, Rosh.ai, and Zippee, reflecting a sector-agnostic strategy.

News and Trends

Singapore-based ThinKuvate Launches INR 100 Cr Maiden India Fund

With an initial investment of up to INR 3 crore in seed to Series A rounds, the India Fund would seek to invest in 12 to 15 tech startups across sectors annually.