ThinKuvate plans to invest in 30-40 startups, with investments between INR 1.5 crore to INR 4 crore, already backing Pantherun, NymbleUp.ai, Rosh.ai, and Zippee, reflecting a sector-agnostic strategy.

Singapore-based angel investment platform ThinKuvate has announced the first close of its India fund at INR 25 crore. ThinKuvate India Fund— I reached this milestone just four months after its formal launch, signaling robust interest in the Indian startup ecosystem.

The fund has already made early investments in four high-potential startups, positioning itself as a key player in India's burgeoning technology landscape.

Focused on early-stage startups, ThinKuvate aims to invest in companies from seed to Series A rounds. With a sector-agnostic approach, the fund's strategy is to back founders with complementary skills, clear profitability paths, and scalable business models.

The firm focuses on B2B and B2B2C startups across various sectors, including healthtech, fintech, IoT, AI/ML, consumer tech, and martech.

By co-investing alongside top venture capital firms and family offices, ThinKuvate ensures that its portfolio companies receive significant support for scaling their businesses. This collaborative approach is designed to bring together capital and strategic expertise to drive growth.

"We have been investing in Indian startups and saw the potential growth opportunities. That led us to launch an India-focused fund. We've reached this first milestone in a little over 100 days, validating our thesis on the next-gen innovations taking place in India," said Ghanshyam Ahuja, Managing Partner at ThinKuvate. He emphasised that the fund is designed to capitalise on India's global appeal in technology and innovation.

ThinKuvate plans to invest in 30-40 startups, with individual investments ranging from INR 1.5 crore to INR 4 crore. The fund has also attracted global limited partners (LPs), with more than 50% of the investors being non-resident Indians (NRIs) from countries such as Singapore, Australia, the USA, the UK, and Indonesia.

Mayank Jain, CEO of ThinKuvate, added, "We have built strong internal capabilities to help startups scale quickly. The profile of our LPs, with their global reach and professional networks, will be a huge differentiator for the companies we support. Our vast network will not only provide capital but also offer access to resources that accelerate growth post-funding." Jain also noted that ThinKuvate's robust deal flow, coupled with the quality of its investments, will enable the firm to build a strong portfolio and deliver stellar returns for investors.

The fund has already invested in four startups across diverse sectors, demonstrating its commitment to a sector-agnostic approach:

Pantherun, a cybersecurity startup founded by Srinivas Shekar in 2019, specialises in advanced data protection solutions. Pantherun raised a bridge round, with funds allocated to expanding its global sales team and R&D efforts.

NymbleUp.ai, founded by Yogesh Bhatt and Manish Thakur, offers AI-driven workforce management solutions for QSRs and retail chains. The startup raised a Pre-Series A round with a focus on scaling its predictive workforce management technology.

Rosh.ai, founded by Roshy John and Rajaram Moorthy, is focused on autonomous vehicle technology. The startup secured USD 1 million in its Pre-Series A round, aiming to expand across the automotive, seaport, and mining industries.

Zippee, founded by Madhav Kasturia, provides same-day delivery services for over 100 D2C brands. The company is scaling its operations in metro cities and expanding its partnerships.

ThinKuvate's investment strategy revolves around partnering with founders who have strong industry experience and ecosystems, ensuring that their investments are backed by a high level of expertise and credibility.