The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds, securing fresh capital to drive expansion and innovation.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

EV Charging Startup IPEC Raises USD 3 Mn from Gruhas

EV charging solutions provider IPEC has raised USD 3 million in funding from Gruhas, the investment firm co-founded by Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai.

The Bengaluru-based startup will use the capital to strengthen its leadership in the EV charging segment and accelerate growth across the power electronics space.

Founded in 2017 by the MEHER Group in partnership with DEKI Electronics and Sungho Electronics, IPEC is led by CEO Zohra Khan. The company offers a wide range of charging products, including private, portable, and public chargers, EV connectors, and vehicle charging inlets—all compliant with domestic and international standards and schemes like PM E-Drive and the PLI scheme.

"Traditionally, India's reliance on imports for power electronics has been high," said Khan. "At IPEC, we are changing that by designing and manufacturing power electronic products in India, for India and the world. This investment by Gruhas shall further propel our contributions to the 'Make In India' mission and enhance India's EV ecosystem."

IPEC also offers a cloud-based Charging Management System (CMS) and a real-time mobile app. Approved by EV OEMs like Ather, Bajaj Auto, and Greaves, IPEC has delivered over 1 million products to date. With 40% revenue growth in FY25, the company now aims to double revenue in FY26 and expand globally, scaling monthly capacity to 50,000 units.

Nutrition Brand Good Monk Raises USD 2 Mn Led by RPSG Capital Ventures

Bengaluru-based nutrition startup Good Monk, the flagship brand of Superfoods Valley, has raised USD 2 million in a Pre-Series A round led by RPSG Capital Ventures, with participation from existing investors Multiply Ventures, Sharrp Ventures, and ThinKuvate.

The funds will be used to scale R&D, strengthen product development, and expand market reach across India.

"At Good Monk, we believe nutrition should be easy, effective, and clean," said Co-founder Amarpreet Singh Anand. "We are thrilled to have RPSG Capital Ventures partner with us in this journey."

Founded by parents Amarpreet Singh Anand and Sahiba Kaur, Good Monk was born out of frustration over the lack of clean, easy-to-use nutrition products. Their flagship offering—a tasteless nutrition mix—helps families effortlessly boost their daily meals with essential nutrients, without altering the taste or smell of food.

Good Monk offers clinically validated solutions for kids, adults, and seniors. Recently featured on Shark Tank India Season 4, the brand secured a deal from Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics and has grown 11X in the past year.

Good Monk retails via its website, Amazon, Flipkart, and other digital platforms.

Women's Sexual Wellness Brand That Sassy Thing Raises INR 6 Cr Led by IPV

Women-first sexual wellness brand That Sassy Thing has raised INR 6 crore in a seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), with participation from entrepreneurs like Bala Sarda (Vahdam Teas), Saurabh Munjal (Lahori Zeera), Kirti Jangra (Animall Technologies), and the Chandigarh Angels Network.

The funds will be used to expand product offerings, strengthen brand and content, and scale distribution through new channels.

Founded in 2021 by husband-wife duo Sachee Malhotra and Himanshu Bhalla, That Sassy Thing is revolutionising the underserved sexual wellness market with stigma-free, inclusive products. Their offerings include full-body massagers, aloe-based lubricants, and intimate washes—designed for safety, discretion, and fun. The brand also leads with education, running India's first free, credible online sex-ed masterclasses.

"Sexual wellness needs a rebrand. For too long, women have been ignored or objectified in this space. We're changing that narrative by focusing on women's needs—vaginal wellness, PCOS, menopause—and giving them stigma-free access to products and education. With this fundraise, we're doubling down on brand, team, and category-defining solutions," said Sachee Malhotra, Co-founder.

Having served over 50,000 customers and grown 200% YoY, their products are now available on Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and select Delhi NCR cafés.

"The market is massive and deeply untapped. With rising global exposure and changing mindsets, we're poised to create India's largest sexual wellness brand for women. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, and this is just the beginning," added Himanshu Bhalla, Co-founder.

That Sassy Thing aims to become India's boldest and largest sexual wellness brand for women.