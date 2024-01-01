Titan Capital Winners Fund
Titan Capital Winners Fund Closes at INR 333 Cr
The fund will focus on investing in follow-on rounds of breakout companies from its seed portfolio, using high-signal data to make strategic, informed investments.
Convin Raises USD 6.5 Mn to Boost Team, Distribution, and AI Innovation in Southeast Asia
The Series A funding round was led by India Quotient, with participation from JSW Ventures and existing investors Kalaari Capital, Titan Capital Winners Fund, Sparrow Capital, and 9Unicorns.
Eco-Friendly Startup Beco Raises USD 10 Mn to Scale Up Operations and Market Reach
The Mumbai-based brand aims to deploy the raised capital towards capacity building and innovation, strengthening offline sales infrastructure, and enhancing brand awareness.